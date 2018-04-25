This terrible moment to paint a subway station had very predictable results

When Josh, a 27-year-old working in theatre, decided to take the subway in Brooklyn, New York, he came across something rather ill-timed.

A rail worker in Rockaway Avenue station was just finishing work on a thick line of yellow paint for the edge of the platform.

someone just put down a fresh coat of yellow paint on the subway platform edge……. at 9:30 on a wednesday morning. this platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day. what is going on pic.twitter.com/4SQa27HoCh — bosh (noted transit enthusiast) (@boshj) April 25, 2018

“I was rather startled to discover it was completely wet to the touch, not even tacky,” Josh, Twitter username @boshj, told the Press Association.

Naturally, things turned out exactly as Josh predicted.

update: the results have been as expected pic.twitter.com/PADIfLNylq — bosh (noted transit enthusiast) (@boshj) April 25, 2018

Josh’s posts to social media of the bizarre line-painting decision have been shared widely and been met with derision from many towards the transport authorities in New York.

“We’ve seen the transit authority cut countless corners and make a series of increasingly inexplicable decisions that have resulted in our subway system going from one of the best in the world to a total laughing stock,” said Josh.

interactive modern art https://t.co/uBqApjBuSa — Billy Bambrough (@BillyBambrough) April 25, 2018

Josh says the example for how things should be done with metropolitan transport could come from overseas.

“It’s baffling to me that New York hasn’t looked to examples like TfL (Transport for London), which while imperfect has managed to turn around the system tremendously from where it was 10 years ago,” he said.

If you’re a Londoner and your train is late, at least be thankful your feet aren’t covered in paint.