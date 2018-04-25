The stairs meme has arrived and here’s 11 amazing ways to use it

The humble meme has yet another iteration and this one knocks others off its perch.

In fact, that’s literally how the stairs meme works, with one entity stood at the top of a set of cleverly typed out flight of stairs, with another subject or thing being booted down by the first.

Confused? Here’s 11 ways it’s being used to help you understand.

1. To be honest about fitness

8 bowls of cereal before bed ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ my summer body ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — plug (@chrisplug) April 24, 2018

2. To bemoan studying and the human brain

Brain during Exams ○ く|)へ 〉 Needed￣￣┗┓ Information ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Youssef (@YoussefBasma4) April 24, 2018

3. To forward your personal agenda

Me ○ く|)へ 〉 People who don’t ￣￣┗┓ consume legumes ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Good Bean Jokes (@goodbeanjokes) April 24, 2018

4. To ignite age-old debates

Pizza ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ Pineapple ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Tim (@Playing_Dad) April 24, 2018

5. To give credit to master music makers

carly rae jepsen ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ mozart ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — amanda (@mandamarieidk) April 24, 2018

6. To be real about Kanye’s philosophical tweets

kanye west ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ socrates ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Jamie Stewart (@renzgui) April 20, 2018

7. To show appreciation for your favourite bands

every band i love announcing tours ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ my bank account ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — liv? (@artistvpoet) April 24, 2018

8. To show more appreciation for your favourite bands

Respecting a band changing their sound ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ “I MISS THE OLD [BAND]” ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 23, 2018



9. To be meta

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in┃╱╱╲╲ this╱╱╭╮╲╲house▔▏┗┛▕▔ we╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓combine memes ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ — MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) April 24, 2018



10. To talk scarves

Summertime ○ く|)へ 〉 ￣￣┗┓ Fashion scarves ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Gabe Gundacker (@gabegundacker) May 7, 2015

11. To be honest and just sell some burgers

me ○く|)へ Idk man we just sell 〉 burgers these memes ￣￣┗┓ are getting awfully ┗┓ violent ┗┓ ヾ○ｼ ┗┓ ヘ/ ┗┓ノ ┗┓ — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 25, 2018

Go forth and make some memes, just watch your step.