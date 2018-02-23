People filled potholes with Coco Pops in response to a council’s road repair budget

Members of a satirical Facebook page decided to fill potholes with Coco Pops despite a local council tripling its road repair budget.

“East Ayrshire Cooncil” is described on Facebook as “a parody page designed to highlight local issues through comedy and satire”.

Their clip shows a man filling a pothole with Coco Pops and pouring milk over it, then joking that they only have a £600 budget for their work.

Fucking Coco Pops! This is what £6million gets you! Share the life out of this! #shitsandgiggles Posted by East Ayrshire Cooncil on Thursday, February 22, 2018

However, clearly not everyone was encouraged by the news.

“Our council upped the budget to £6 million, a drop in the ocean to what we really need,” said a representative from the satirical Facebook page.

“Simply banging on about potholes day in, day out ain’t gonna get us no where (sic)”, they continued.

“Put a funny slant on it and everyone sits up and takes notice.

“The reaction has been beyond our expectations. It’s reached far and wide and it resonates with people.”

(East Ayrshire Cooncil/Facebook/PA)

A spokesman for East Ayrshire Council said: “In yesterday’s Council budget, we acknowledged the problems caused by potholes and road defects, caused by the severe winter weather and we trebled the road repair budget to £6 million for the year ahead.

“There are 55 road resurfacing programmes in the pipeline and we have teams working seven days a week to repair road defects.

“Road safety is a serious issue and we would strongly discourage anyone from standing in the road and putting others, and themselves, in harm’s way.”