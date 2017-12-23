Menu

People have come from all over the world to see these incredible charity Christmas lights

Lifestyle | Published:

What a bright idea!

Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex – (PA)

Is it really Christmas without a load of Christmas lights in the shape of a train or reindeer? Things certainly wouldn’t quite be the same in Westfield without it.

The village in East Sussex has been attracting people from around the world to its displays, with rows of houses covered in Christmas lights creating quite a spectacle.

Furthermore, it’s all for charity. Why not take a look for yourself?

Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex
(PA)
Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex
(PA)
