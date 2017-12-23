Bill Gates got a cat enthusiast for his Reddit Secret Santa, and this is the incredible result

Making sure you get your Secret Santa recipient something they actually want can be hard work, but Bill Gates has just made it look like the easiest thing in the world.

The co-founder of Microsoft has been known to participate in the Reddit gift exchange before, and this year Megan Cummins was the lucky recipient of his Christmas generosity.

“I’ve done the Reddit gift exchange for years now,” Megan wrote on Reddit.

“I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me.”

(Megan Cummins)

He also made three donations of 250 dollars (£190) to three of Megan’s favourite cat shelters: The Friends of Felines Rescue Center, The Stray Cat Alliance, and Town Cats.

“My life goal is to fully fund a no-kill cat shelter one day and reform the U.S. shelter system to be entirely no-kill,” she wrote. “Cats are my thing. My life-force, my happiness. However you want to put it.”

“The best part? Well, second to the donations and gigantic Pusheen,” she wrote. “Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats.”