Menu

Advertising

Bill Gates got a cat enthusiast for his Reddit Secret Santa, and this is the incredible result

Lifestyle | Published:

What a purr-fect set of presents.

Megan and her cat pose for a photo with the gifts Bill Gates sent (Megan Cummins)

Making sure you get your Secret Santa recipient something they actually want can be hard work, but Bill Gates has just made it look like the easiest thing in the world.

The co-founder of Microsoft has been known to participate in the Reddit gift exchange before, and this year Megan Cummins was the lucky recipient of his Christmas generosity.

“I’ve done the Reddit gift exchange for years now,” Megan wrote on Reddit.

“I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me.”

Megan poses for a photo with the gifts Bill Gates sent
(Megan Cummins)

He also made three donations of 250 dollars (£190) to three of Megan’s favourite cat shelters: The Friends of Felines Rescue Center, The Stray Cat Alliance, and Town Cats.

Bill Gates also donated money to three cat charities as part of the gift
(Megan Cummins)
Megan poses with a giant toy cat that Bill Gates sent her
(Megan Cummins)

Advertising

The cat-themed gifts Bill Gates sent his Secret Santa recipient
(Megan Cummins)

“My life goal is to fully fund a no-kill cat shelter one day and reform the U.S. shelter system to be entirely no-kill,” she wrote. “Cats are my thing. My life-force, my happiness. However you want to put it.”

One of Megan's cats sits with one of Bill Gates' gifts
(Megan Cummins)

“The best part? Well, second to the donations and gigantic Pusheen,” she wrote. “Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats.”

Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News