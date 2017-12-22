A 71-mile model railway in Scotland is set to become the biggest in the world

There’s just something incredibly appealing about model trains and railway tracks, so the news of an attempt to build the world’s longest model railway seems, ironically, pretty big.

A Channel 4 programme on the attempt to build the model 71 miles along the Great Glen Way in Scotland will air on Sunday January 7 at 8pm.

The coast-to-coast route is apparently an unfulfilled dream of Victorian engineers – will the current generation get a chance to see it come true?

Perhaps if it’s a success it could complete tiny deliveries across Scotland in 2018 – now wouldn’t that be just lovely?