16 fun facts that may take a while to sink in

Did you know the lighter was invented before the match?

Some facts seem so unlikely that when you hear them it can take a while to sink in.

That’s the kind of information Reddit user jcvks asked his fellow users for, and they responded in style.

Get ready for your head to hurt and to Google some things you never have before, because here are 16 of the most fascinating answers:

1. It took humanity approximately four times longer to switch from copper swords to steel swords than it took to switch from steel swords to nuclear bombs – rahajaba

3. If the sun was scaled down to the size of a white blood cell, the Milky Way galaxy would be the size of the continental United States – EZKL_V

5. Gwen Stefani is older than Ted Cruz – sinister_kid89

Just in case you can’t recall who these people are. Here is pop singer Gwen Stefani…

7. Next to the US Army, Disney is the (second) largest buyer and importer of explosives in the USA – ThisIsTheArbour

According to Business Insider, the entertainment company is actually the second biggest consumer of explosive devices in the world behind the US Department of Defence – due to its nightly fireworks displays at its resorts.

9. The man who invented the frisbee was cremated and turned into a frisbee – MrMathNerd

11. Pineapples take two years to grow – readitonreddittho

13. The cigarette lighter was actually invented before the match – MrMathNerd

The first lighter was invented in 1823, while the first match came three years later in 1826.

15. The overall goal in golf is to play less golf– wdnsho

