15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas

Lifestyle | Published:

Trust us – they are everywhere.

Christmas baubles (Maariyah Pathan/Press Association)

If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.

A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.

1. Half an avocado

Urban Outfitters

Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

2. A cactus

John Lewis

Cactus Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

3. A toy dinosaur

Hema

Dinosaur Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

4. Tower Bridge

Selfridges

Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

5. Pokemon Go Pokeball

VVarsany via Etsy

Pokemon Go Pokeball (VVarsany/Etsy)
(Etsy)

6. Eggs

John Lewis

Eggs Maariyah Pathan/ PA
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

7. Mickey Mouse

Disney store

Mickey Mouse Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

8. A bottle of Bourbon

Urban Outfitters

Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

9. Union Jack trainer

John Lewis

Union Jack trainer (Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association)
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

10. Pizza

Urban Outfitters

Pizza
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

11. Hawaiian Surfboard

Harrods

Hawaiin Surfboard (Harrods)
(Harrods)

12. Panda

Selfridges

Panda Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

13. A pineapple

Urban Outfitters

Pineapple Maariyah Pathan/Press Association
Maariyah Pathan (Press Association)

14. Number 10 Downing Street door

Parliament shop

Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10.

15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap

Official Donald Trump merchandise

Trump bauble https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/
(https://shop.donaldjtrump.com)
Lifestyle

