15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas
Trust us – they are everywhere.
If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.
A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.
1. Half an avocado
Urban Outfitters
2. A cactus
John Lewis
3. A toy dinosaur
Hema
4. Tower Bridge
Selfridges
5. Pokemon Go Pokeball
6. Eggs
John Lewis
7. Mickey Mouse
Disney store
8. A bottle of Bourbon
Urban Outfitters
9. Union Jack trainer
John Lewis
10. Pizza
Urban Outfitters
11. Hawaiian Surfboard
Harrods
12. Panda
Selfridges
13. A pineapple
Urban Outfitters
14. Number 10 Downing Street door
Parliament shop
Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10.
15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap
Official Donald Trump merchandise
