15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas

If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.

A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.

1. Half an avocado

Urban Outfitters

2. A cactus

John Lewis

3. A toy dinosaur

Hema

4. Tower Bridge

Selfridges

5. Pokemon Go Pokeball

VVarsany via Etsy

6. Eggs

John Lewis

7. Mickey Mouse

Disney store

8. A bottle of Bourbon

Urban Outfitters

9. Union Jack trainer

John Lewis

10. Pizza

Urban Outfitters

11. Hawaiian Surfboard

Harrods

12. Panda

Selfridges

13. A pineapple

Urban Outfitters

14. Number 10 Downing Street door

Parliament shop

This cute Number 10 door Christmas decoration will set you back £18.95. pic.twitter.com/xezXDPRhYi — Nicola Irwin (@nci1) December 11, 2017

Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10.

15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap

Official Donald Trump merchandise