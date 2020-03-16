Chugging tractors take to Shropshire's country roads in aid of two charities

This is the second time TFM Stableford has organised its tractor run, which saw an array of vintage vehicles travel from the hamlet near Bridgnorth to Pattingham.

Participants made their way along the B4176 before arriving at the Pigot Arms for a free lunch, and then circling around back to the starting point.

Tractors wind their way through the streets of Pattingham at the end of the Shropshire tractor run from Bridgnorth to Pattingham

The event, which saw 68 tractors take to the roads, raised money for Hopton Rehab & Homing and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

Members of staff from TFM, along with volunteers from both causes, marshalled the roads and made sure the day ran smoothly.

Gareth Webber taking part in the Shropshire tractor run from Bridgnorth to Pattingham

Hannah Littleford, lead organiser, said despite the wet weather and coronavirus fears, the attendance was strong.

She said: "It was in the end a really good turnout.

Advertising

Tractors lined up at the end of the Shropshire tractor run from Bridgnorth to Pattingham

"We know people are keeping themselves to themselves with what's going on globally and it may well have affected the turnout for the elder generation which we totally understand, but our stance is that charities are going to suffer heavily through the lack of fundraising events and we decided we could still run this – we owe it to them.

"It was a really wet start to the day and if people chose not to attend we completely understand, but all in all we still had a wonderful turnout."

Fred Jones pictured at the end Shropshire tractor run from Bridgnorth to Pattingham

Advertising

Last year, TFM Stableford organised a similar event, which raised about £1,500 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

"It's not necessarily an annual event as we said we'd organise it on a year by year basis," Hannah said.

Doug Davidson pictured at the end of the Shropshire tractor run from Bridgnorth to Pattingham

"It depends on the number of staff, the time and availability of everyone but we felt this year we could do it and change the charity for variation.

"A special thanks goes to the Pigot Arms – they've been massively generous in what they did for the event."