Shane Richie in Birmingham to open Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show - in pictures

The 55-year-old London actor appeared alongside Matt Allwright and Roland Rivron to open the weekend NEC event.

The stars had some banter between them, saying Shane and Matt look ‘the same’ and reminiscing about being on The One Show together.

Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham

Shane also made a cheeky joke that Matt looked like ‘Kat with no make up on.’

Set across five halls of the NEC, the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show offers the UK’s largest display of leisure vehicles, static holiday homes, lodges, tents and more.

Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham

Alongside the array of leisure vehicles, tents accessories, kit and equipment, the show will also feature some of its fan-favourite feature areas and there’s plenty of family friendly activities from climbing to crazy golf.

The popular Freedom To Go Theatre returns with a host of live shows covering many aspects of holidaymaking and adventuring, with special guests ranging from TV star Shane Richie, Caravan and Motorhome Club member Matt Allwright, adventurer extraordinaire Darren Hardy and chef, author, presenter and Bake Off Star Nadiya Hussain, who’ll be providing visitors with some top culinary inspiration.

Advertising

Shane Richie at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham

The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show runs until Sunday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.