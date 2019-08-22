Baa-king mad: Speed shearing competition raises almost £11k for charity

Visitors to the Oxford Arms may have thought they had supped too much ale when they saw about 70 sheep taking to the stage to have a superfast haircut.

But regulars know it has become the ‘inn’ place to be to see sheep shorn by about 30 of the border area’s best shearers from Presteigne, Kington, Hundred House, Herefordshire, Shropshire, North Wales, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Stafford.

Andrew Morris from Aberedw near Builth Wells competes in the speed shear.

It is thought to be the only pub to hold such an event inside on a stage.

This was the seventh time the unusual charity event has been held there and organisers say they have smashed a £10,000 fundraising target, and are hoping to be close to £11,000.

The sheep, provided by P.R. Jones, of Llanyfelin, Gladestry, were kept in a pen on the pub’s patio until they were ready to face the clippers.

Hay on Wye's George Gilbert makes his way to compete on the stage.

Then they were carried into the pub by a couple of Kington Young Farmers’ junior members.

There were four categories for the shearers, with sections for junior competitors, intermediate, open and senior.

George Gilbert from Hay on Wye won the open competition with Nick Greaves from Staffordshire in second place and Owen Davies from Presteigne in third place.

James Lewis from Kington competing in the speed shear at the Oxford Arms Inn.

Nick Jones from Brecon won the Senior Competition, with Owen Davies of Presteigne in second place and Llewelyn Williams of Kington in third place.

The junior section was won by Will May from Dorrington, with Sam Jones from Kington in second place and Jack Davies of Dorrington in third place.

Phillip Price from Walton picked up the intermediate title with Matt Rowlands of Holme Lacy in second place and Chris Potter from Shropshire in third place.

Llewelyn Williams from Kington competes in the speed shear.

Organiser James Lewis said: “I have seen sheep shearing in New Zealand and that is how they do it there.

“I thought it would be interesting to do it in a pub and when I asked the landlord of the Oxford Arms, Fred Hawkins, he was really happy to hold it.

“This was the seventh annual event and it worked really well again.

Record-breaker Owen Davies from Presteigne competes in the open category of the speed shear.

“All of the money has not come in yet but we expect to have raised in excess of

£1,400 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

“Over the years we have raised lots of money for the air ambulance but it started out as a fun event and we never really expected to raise almost £10,000. But we have smashed that target and we are hoping to be close to £11,000.

Sam Jones of Kington who came second in the junior section.

“The air ambulance is one of the charities, that when you travel around our rural area, almost everyone says they have used it or knows of someone who has used it. They are unsung heroes and they don’t get any government funding, so we need to help them as much as we can.

“They are very quick to respond to incidents in our rural environment when speed is often essential. We are also so far away from trauma hospitals but they can get us there within minutes.

“Special thanks to the judges, sponsors and the competitors and to Anita Jones for keeping the evening well organised.”

The crowd at the Oxford Arms in Kington cheered on all competitors and helped to raise thousands for the air ambulance.

Fred Hawkins from the Oxford Arms said he really enjoys holding the sheep shearing night.

“There were lots of young farmers club members here, plus locals, and it was a brilliant night. It was good fun but it also raised a lot of money for the air ambulance and that is why we let them hold the event here. Thanks to everyone who helped and supported the event.”