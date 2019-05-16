WWE Live, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - review with pictures

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to the Second City having missed WWE's last UK tour while he battled leukaemia.

In remission and cleared to turn to the ring ahead of Wrestlemania, Reigns may have been back for a couple of months on television, but fans in Birmingham gave him the reception he deserved on his first night back in the city.

Reigns joined long-time friend Seth Rollins and 'the Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman to face Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Scotsman Drew McIntyre in the main event, Reigns winning the six-man tag match for his team with a spear on Lashley.

The musical Elias played off the Championship play-off semi-final between West Brom and Aston Villa the night before, declaring 'everyone here knows this universal truth that West Brom is the greatest team'.

That went down well with the Baggies in the crowd, not so much the Villa fans.

As 24 hours earlier though, the Villa fans had the last laugh as Finn Balor came out to put his intercontinental title on the line against him, winning in reasonably quick time.

Throughout the night though, there were many memorable performances - some from some of WWE's less-heralded talent.

Lacey Evans has enjoyed a super-fast rise into the women's main event and she proved why, showing off all her strength and athleticism in the opening match.

She faced Tamina and double champion Becky Lynch - part of the first all-women's main event at Wrestlemaina last night.

Lynch was greeted like the star she is - the biggest name in the industry at the moment - and after fending off Evans was able to lock in a submission on Tamina for the win.

Stories and matches fed into one another throughout the night, including when the Singh brothers came out for the next match, only to be laid out by Tamina.

They then teamed up with Jinder Mahal in a fun match against thrilling luchador trio - the Lucha House Party.

Arguably the best match of the night was played out between former tag team partners Robert Roode and Chad Gable - two men who proved why they could go all the way to the top, telling a really smart story before Roode stole the victory.

Birmingham's own Pete Dunne also took his moment in the spotlight, but could not regain his UK Championship against the giant Walter, who flattened his opponent with a splash from the top rope.

But the biggest cheers were reserved for Reigns, Rollins and Strowman in the main event, with the trio then sticking around to sign autographs and take pictures with the crowd.

WWE Live returns to Birmingham on Wednesday, November 6, at Arena Birmingham. Tickets go on sale May 21.