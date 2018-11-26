MCM Comic Con, NEC, Birmingham - review with pictures

Thousands of comic book, movie, anime, Disney, gaming fans and more descended on the NEC for the huge two-day exhibition this weekend, as well as an array of stars, cosplayers and stallholders.

Highlights of the show included life-size R2-D2 robots zooming around to the sound of AC/DC, a huge Grinch snow globe in which people could pose for pictures, a lightsaber fighting arena, and a Fallout bus where fans could try out the latest game.

Stars appearing at the show included Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules of Red Dwarf, Julian Glover and Roger Ashton Griffiths of Game of Thrones, Chai Hansen from The 100 and Shadowhunters, David Morrissey from The Walking Dead and Dr Who, and Colin Baker from Dr Who - to name but a few.

In addition to giving autographs and posing for pictures, many stars also took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and spoke of their experiences working on different series and films.

Scores of stalls at the Birmingham event sold a wide range of goods, such as figurines, fashion, costumes, merchandise, food and drink, games and toys.

And as visitors walked around the stalls, they were regularly surrounded by an array of cosplayers dressed in phenomenal costumes, from incredibly realistic Star Wars attire, to Dr Who outfits, Anime get-up, and Disney gear - to name but a few.

Much to visitors’ delight, each of the people dressed up were more than happy to pose for pictures - and fans could be seen making the most of this at every turn.

There were also cosplay competitions, where their efforts were rewarded and costumes could be displayed.

Perhaps the best Comic Con I've been to yet. A tremendous event for all the family.