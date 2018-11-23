Nitro Circus wows moto fans in Birmingham - in pictures

Nitro Circus' new show, You Got This, saw professional motorsports competitor, actor and stunt performer Travis Pastrana along with the best athletes in FMX, BMX, Scooter and Inline, including multiple X Games medalists and several Nitro World Games champions.

The crew performed a variety of death-defying stunts to wow crowds, with huge new ramps and outrageous contraptions.

Talking ahead of the show, Travis said: “Nitro Circus is turning me loose! With You Got This, I’m putting all of my best - and worst - ideas into one huge show.

"Everything I’ve ever wanted to see live, we’re taking on the road.

“Expect bigger, brand-new ramps and even more ridiculous stunts. It’s going to be unreal. Look out, though. There might be a few rough landings.

“You Got This is more than a tour, it’s a mindset.

“As Nitro’s ringleader, one of my jobs is to inspire guys to push themselves to go further, farther and faster than they thought they could. Sometimes, maybe more than they should.

"It’s a challenge, no doubt. But one we live for."