Passenger wows crowds in Birmingham - with pictures

The 34-year-old solo Brighton musician rose to prominence in 2009 with the release of hit single Let Her Go.

Passenger. Photo by: Aden Southall

In 2014, the song was nominated for the Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

He also received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work.

His tenth studio album, Runaway, was released this year featuring singles such as Hell Or High Water, Home and To Be Free.