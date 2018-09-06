Menu

Passenger wows crowds in Birmingham - with pictures

By Rebecca Stanley

Last night singer/songwriter Michael David Rosenburg, better known as Passenger, wowed crowds at Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Passenger. Photo by: Aden Southall

The 34-year-old solo Brighton musician rose to prominence in 2009 with the release of hit single Let Her Go.

Passenger. Photo by: Aden Southall

In 2014, the song was nominated for the Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

Passenger. Photo by: Aden Southall

He also received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work.

Passenger. Photo by: Aden Southall

His tenth studio album, Runaway, was released this year featuring singles such as Hell Or High Water, Home and To Be Free.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

