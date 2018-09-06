Advertising
Passenger wows crowds in Birmingham - with pictures
Last night singer/songwriter Michael David Rosenburg, better known as Passenger, wowed crowds at Birmingham's O2 Institute.
The 34-year-old solo Brighton musician rose to prominence in 2009 with the release of hit single Let Her Go.
In 2014, the song was nominated for the Brit Award for British Single of the Year.
He also received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work.
His tenth studio album, Runaway, was released this year featuring singles such as Hell Or High Water, Home and To Be Free.
