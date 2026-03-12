We discovered the secrets behind some of the tastiest steak dishes in Birmingham at a hidden gem restaurant meat lovers won’t want to miss

It’s National Butchers Week and we’ve been invited to Cow & Sow in Birmingham to learn all about their incredible steak dishes at one of their Steak Education Nights.

The restaurant opened just over a year ago and serves some of the city’s most amazing cuts of beef - all from grass fed cattle just down the road from farms in Bristol.

Sustainability is second nature at Cow & Sow where there’s a focus on doing fewer things better.

The stylish, friendly little spot is tucked away around the side of Dishoom near Chamberlain Square, in the aptly named Paradise area of Birmingham city centre.

It really is a hidden gem that is well worth a visit if you haven’t been already.

Four cuts of premium steak served at Cow & Sow in Birmingham

Here you will find the friendliest team who are masters in serving you some of the tastiest steak you can possibly get - it’s good value for money too.

The Cow & Sow team are brimming with passion about their produce and it really is no wonder.

Each cut of steak at Cow & Sow is sensational - bursting with juicy flavour, tenderly tantalising, rich and wholesome with depth of taste oozing steadily from the crusty outer edges to the soft pink centre, served sprinkled with salt to enhance a glorious hit of protein goodness.

And that’s not all - read on to find out more about Steak Education at Cow & Sow.

Premium steak dinners at Cow & Sow

Head chef Chris Kelsy was our host for the latest Steak Education Night, the event is held regularly throughout the year (full details on the Cow & Sow website which also features other events).

Ahead of our meal Chris talked us, and other guests, through the four premium cuts of beef used to create the restaurant’s gastronomic excellence.

They are:

Tomahawk - a well marbled, rich and buttery cut of ribeye on the bone and Chris’ favourite, along with many other chefs.

Picanha - deeply flavoured rump which is cooked with its fat cap on.

Porterhouse - this flavoursome New York strip, combined with a tender fillet mignon.

Chateaubriand - soft and tender, this prized fillet cut is utterly delicious

Cow & Sow Birmingham head chef Chris Kelsy

As well as learning about steak we also got to try a generous portion of all four cuts.

As a steak lover, this was an absolute dream.

Freshly cooked cuts of Picanha, Tomahawk, Porterhouse and Chateaubriand were served at our table with two incredible sauces and along with a pair of the restaurant’s most popular side dishes.

The first sauce was Chimmichurri, full of green goodness with parsley, oregano, lemon, garlic and fresh red chilli.

The second was a luxurious beefy blue cheese made with white wine, double cream, stilton and beef gravy.

Our first side dish was cabbage - yes, cabbage - like never before. This underrated vegetable came glazed with miso and chipotle and nutty, toasted dukkhah. It was gorgeous.

The second side dish was a gloriously soft and tasty sweet potato that had been smoked into goodness and accompanied with chive creme fraiche, crispy onions and watercress.

Chris visited each table to answer any more questions we had about steak and how best to cook it.

We were asked about our favourite cuts. It really was so difficult to choose between the four distinct flavours, which were just all so good.

On this occasion, I think I liked the picanha the best - but that may be just because I tried it first and was so blown away by its deliciousness.

Unlocking the Cow & Sow secrets to creating a perfect steak dinner

Not only did Chris talk us through the cuts of steak available at Cow & Sow, the restaurant also shared their top tips (secrets) to creating the ultimate dish.

You’ll have to visit the restaurant to get the full low down - but here are a few highlights we picked up during our visit for you.

Number one - do not use salt flakes to prepare your cut before cooking because it will lead to an uneven season.

Pepper at the prep stage stage is also a no-no - because, we discover, it burns in the heat and leads to a bitter finish. Instead, Chris advised that you should use plenty of table salt, evenly on both sides to prepare your meat for cooking.

Side dishes at Cow & Sow: Smoky sweet potato and Miso & Chipotle glazed Hispi cabbage

The next top recommendation is to cook your steak on a gas grill or griddle pan - and finish in the oven.

Yes, the oven - apparently you don’t finish cooking steak in a frying pan, or grill, after all, which is certainly a revelation to many.

BBQ steaks are often popular, but the Cow & Sow team have resisted this in favour of a grill and oven cook because, in their words: “We are firm believers in letting this wonderful and flavourisome meat do the talking. Why mask the flavour?”

A final, top tip is to let the steak rest once it has been cooked - for a minimum of eight minutes in order to let the meat relax. And before you serve, it should be sliced against the grain to break down any sinew.

So there you have it - no excuse for second rate steaks at home any more!

Steak out moment in Birmingham

Have you noticed the popularity of steakhouses in Birmingham recently?

In addition to Cow & Sow there are several spots specialising in this red meat wonder - and there are some more on the way.

Each has its own special signature take on serving steak offering quite a variety of dining experiences.

Cow & Sow steakhouse in Chamberlain Square, Birmingham

Next month Blacklock is opening next to Pigeon Park - this is a traditional British chop house with a 21st century twist, sustainable and excellent value for money.

Later this year, another popular London brand is making its way up the M1 to Brum - Flat Iron is due to open a restaurant on Temple Street.

Birmingham has been home to Argentinian steak aficionados at Gaucho for some time now. A few doors down, on Colmore Row, you can enjoy a Brazilian steak experience at Fazenda.

Over at The Cube you can also experience Brazil-style steak buffets at Rodizio Rico. Next door at the Mailbox you will find the traditional British steakhouse, Miller & Carter.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments.