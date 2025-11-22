'Do not eat' warnings issued on three Christmas foods recalled due to 'safety risk'

Flapjackery, a Devon-based business that serves flapjack products and gift boxes, is recalling all items containing its Mince Pie Crumble Flapjack because the crumble includes almonds that are not listed on the label, posing a serious risk to anyone with a tree-nut allergy.

The recalled products are:

Flapjackery Mince Pie Crumble Flapjack (170g)

Flapjackery Christmas Towers box (6 × 85g)

Flapjackery Rudolph box (6 × 170g)

Flapjacks

All affected items carry a best-before date of March 2026.

Customers with nut allergies who purchased these products between November 1 and November 19 are advised not to eat them.

Shoppers should return them to the place of purchase or contact customer services.

In a safety alert, the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the any of the above products and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat them.

“Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For further details, please contact Flapjackery at enquiries@flapjackery.co.uk or customer services on 01822 258008."