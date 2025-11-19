Thirteen pubs across West Midlands set to help tackle loneliness across Christmas

The thirteen pubs in the Black Country and Shropshire will join other pubs under the Proper Pubs banner in a festive appeal to provide drinks and write festive message for people within their community.

From Saturday, November 22 to Saturday, December 20, all Proper Pubs are encouraging customers to write a festive message to fellow community members, whether they're a patient at a local hospital, part of a community group or a resident at the local nursing home.

Each pub will provide a list of potential recipients for customers to choose from and will even take care of the Christmas card delivery to ensure it is as easy as possible for anyone wanting to take part.

Should the person writing the card wish to buy their recipient a drink, they just need to order it at the bar, request a receipt and staple it to their Christmas card so that the drink can be redeemed at any time.

The cards will be sent out on Saturday, December 20, just in time to bring a little joy and connection to those spending Christmas alone.

Last year, More than 6,000 Christmas cards were written and sent out from Proper Pubs throughout the Christmas period, tackling loneliness all over the country.

In addition, over the past three years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 50,000 Christmas selection boxes and advent calendars to local charities through the kind generosity of its customers and local residents and is currently encouraging its operators to collect as many selection boxes for individuals and families in need this year.

The pubs taking part across the region are the Ashmore Inn in Wolverhampton, the Ashwood Inn in Stourbridge, the Bear in Stafford, the Boars Head in Oswestry, the Bridge Inn in Trench, the Castle in Dudley, the Coach & Horses in West Bromwich, the County in Willenhall, the Jolly Crispin in Stourbridge, the United Kingdom Inn in Willenhall, the Watergate in Whitchurch, the White Swan in Warley and the Wonder in Tividale.