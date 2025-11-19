Popular Telford pub reopens after six-figure transformation

The Wrekin Giant in Telford reopened on November 18 to officially welcome locals and tourists alike to experience its new and improved look at the popular Hungry Horse pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King.

Key features of the investment include improvements to the pub’s interior with an upgraded bar and an open-plan restaurant area, comfortable new furniture, warm lighting and stylish décor throughout the pub, while customers can make the most of The Wrekin Giant’s hot drinks offering with the installation of a new self-serve coffee machine.

Outside, the pub’s kerb appeal has been enhanced with new signage, outdoor furniture and festoon lighting.

The Wrekin Giant has reopened following an extensive refurbishment

Following its official reopening, guests can experience The Wrekin Giant’s new food and drinks menus, with signature dishes including the Classic Chicken New Yorker, Full Monty Mixed Grill and The Tingly Tedster Burger, alongside a wide range of pub classics and seasonal desserts such a Baileys Caramel Profiterole Sharer and a Chocolate Torte.

Open from 8am each day, the pub also offers a hearty breakfast menu, with items ranging from a Big Brekkie Roll, Waffles Benedict and a Frozen Smoothie Bowl.

To celebrate the relaunch, The Wrekin Giant invited mental health group Primal Instincts to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official opening.

The bar has a wide drink selection

Founded in 2023, Primal Instincts provides safe spaces for men to open up about their mental health, hosting regular walks, talking circles and fitness activities to support those in the local area.

The pub also made a donation to the group as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Chelsea Delaney, general manager at The Wrekin Giant, said: “We are situated in the centre of Telford’s busy retail district, so The Wrekin Giant is a brilliant base for friends and families to come together, whether it’s after a busy day’s shopping or to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones.

The investment has given the pub a wider, lighter and brighter look

"We pride ourselves on being a pub for everyone, and we’re thrilled to unveil a new and improved offering following our renovation.

"With the festive season now fully underway, we can’t wait to welcome guests of all ages back to celebrate with us, so come in and see us today.”

The Wrekin Giant has a host of festive activities planned in the run up to Christmas, including Breakfast with Santa mornings for children throughout December, as well as a special Dine with Santa event on December 23.

For more information, please visit The Wrekin Giant’s website.