Alison Hammond and Liberty Poole spotted at the glitzy 24 Stories launch party - Birmingham’s highest sky bar and restaurant

Stars and VIPs gathered in Birmingham last night to celebrate Orelle - the city’s highest sky bar and restaurant - becoming 24 Stories.

Situated on the 24th floor of 103 Colmore Row, 24 Stories is where you will find spectacular panoramic views of Birmingham and beyond.

And TV presenter Alison Hammond and Liberty Poole, who rose to fame on Love Island, joined the celebrations at the glitzy launch party featuring a DJ, saxophone player and plenty of fizz, cocktails, mocktails and delicious snacks.

The food is fabulous, the venue really is stunning - and you’ll love the atmosphere, it’s a wonderful space to enjoy dinner, drinks and good times.

Guests were greeted with a ‘snow storm’ on Wednesday evening - and the fun continued from there with some gorgeous nutcracker-inspired Christmas cheer running through the popular downstairs bar.

Upstairs, after you’ve travelled all the way up in the lift to reach the 24th floor, there’s a Sunday lunch and children’s menu alongside a la carte, bottomless brunch, prix fixe and plenty more dining choices.

The restaurant joins the Stories Collection alongside 20 Stories (Manchester) and 14 Stories (London), as part of The Evolv Collection.

24 Stories sky restaurant in Birmingham

Creating a seasonal menu which showcases local suppliers is at the heart of the offering.

There’s a a Beef Croquette with hot sauce, inspired by The Bullring and the old HP Sauce factory, Day Boat Cod, paying tribute to Birmingham’s bustling fish market, and Saddleback Pork Cutlet, served with bacon cake and black pudding, paying tribute to traditional dishes from The Black Country.

Two desserts feature on the new menu. A Bournville Chocolate Fondant pays homage to the local birthplace of Cadbury’s chocolate and a new Sticky Toffee Pudding is served with custard, which will be poured tableside, in a nod to Digbeth’s historic Custard Factory.

And drinks-wise you can expect the best-selling Rhubarb & Custard cocktail, which features WildJac Gin sourced from The Wyre Forest and a nod to Digbeth’s Custard Factory, while the Victoria Spritz is the team’s take on the classic Hugo spritz and named after neighbouring Victoria Square.

Martin Williams, CEO at The Evolv Collection, said: “Orelle has been a cornerstone of The Evolv Collection’s success story, and we are confident that 24 Stories will continue to go from strength to strength.

“Creating the Stories brand is a really exciting evolution and part of our strategic vision for The Evolv Collection. By creating opportunities for all three Stories restaurants to work collaboratively, we are hoping to offer exciting new dining experiences that honour the past while embracing an ambitious future.”