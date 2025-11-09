We visited a near-400-year-old Ludlow pub with a new lease of life and a mission to keep the history of the town alive

Wherever you walk in Ludlow, you will find history - from the castle walls to the market and throughout the town.

The town is proud of its social scene, with plenty of pubs catering for all kinds of different customers.

One which has been a part of the fabric of Ludlow for a long time is the Blue Boar, which was built in 1650 and was first named the Blue Boar in 1739. Today it is a Grade II-listed pub situated just off the Market Square.

Mark Tilston and Helena Griffiths have been getting the newly reopened pub back up and running. Photo: Steve Leath

Inside, there are three bar areas: the two at the front are for drinkers and the third towards the rear is given over to dining and is comfortably furnished, with the walls adorned with pictures of Ludlow in days gone by.

It reopened in October after a £275,000 makeover by brewery chain Punch Taverns, which said that every corner of the pub had been "thoughtfully designed to tell the story of the 17th century", with rooms paying homage to Ludlow’s medieval heritage.

The bar area has plenty of space for customers to see what is on offer. Photo: Steve Leath

Much of the furniture has been reclaimed, decorative light fittings sourced second-hand or antique and the walls decked with artwork and bric-a-brac inspired by Ludlow’s market, castle and tavern heritage.