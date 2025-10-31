A new restaurant with a fresh take on fine dining from Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell is opening in Birmingham - here’s when

Bold, seasonal cuisine and a crafted curated wine list are among the signature offers at an exciting new restaurant from celebrated Birmingham chef Glynn Purnell and wine specialist Phil Innes from Loki Wines.

Trillium will be situated at Snow Hill and the team pledge it will present a fresh take on fine dining which will be relaxed, unforgettable and deeply satisfying in every way.

And the wine list aims to be as significant as the food.

The new 48-cover restaurant will open on Wednesday, December 10 and it’s ready to ‘embrace a spirit of discovery, community, and character’

Glynne said: “At Trillium, choice is at the heart of the experience. We want our guests to enjoy the menu however they like.

“Whether that’s a traditional three-course meal or a personalised selection of sharing plates. It’s all about dining on your own terms, having as much or as little as you like, spending what you want, with no rules.”

Glynn will lead the kitchen as Chef Patron, supported by an exceptional team headed by Head Chef Rob Palmer and Sous Chef Andrew Kay.

Glynn Purnell, Rob Palmer and Phil Innes; photo Jack Spicer Adams

Rob Palmer earned his reputation as Head Chef at Peel’s restaurant in Hampton Manor, where he secured a Michelin star in 2016. He later founded and led Toffs by Rob Palmer in Solihull and served as Executive Chef at Ansty Hall in Coventry.

Together, the team are set to craft a seasonal, ever-evolving menu centred on shared dining. Guests will be able to enjoy a selection of small and large plates, designed to be savoured across the table.

The Trillium team explained: “This flexible style encourages diners to sample multiple dishes in one sitting, exploring a variety of flavours, textures, and culinary influences.”

Guests can expect bold tastes, global inspirations, and a vibrant creativity that ensures every visit is unique.

Glynn added, “I’ve assembled a team with experience in some of the region’s finest kitchens- a group of highly trained, passionate professionals. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional, high-quality food, crafted from the very best local ingredients.”

Wine as significant as food at Trillium

The wine list, expertly curated by Phil Innes of Loki Wine, embraces the same spirit of discovery, regularly rotating to showcase everything from hidden gems and natural producers to renowned classics.

“We’re creating a wine list that holds as much significance as the food,” says Phil. “It’s not about status: it’s about a dynamic, changing selection that highlights lesser-known wines and unexpected discoveries.

“Today’s diners value choice, and there will always be something to surprise and delight, including our own exclusive signature wine, a unique blend I’ve created personally for the restaurant.”

The team say Trillium’s contemporary interior will create an intimate and inviting atmosphere, ensuring guests feel warmly welcomed from the moment they arrive.

It’s inspired by folklore and the rhythms of nature, and they say that the space is as vibrant as the menu itself.

“Ethereal details, from hand-painted finishes and etched glass to dappled, woodland-inspired lighting, infuse the restaurant with a sense of movement, mystery, and poetic charm,” the team said.

The restaurant will also feature a lively outdoor terrace, just steps from Colmore Row, ideal for enjoying a glass of wine, sharing small plates, and taking in the vibrant city atmosphere.

A bit about Glynn Purnell

Glynn Purnell is one of the UK’s most acclaimed chefs, celebrated for his bold flavours and inventive cooking. He earned Birmingham’s first Michelin star in 2005 at Jessica’s and ran his flagship restaurant, Purnell’s, which held a Michelin star from 2009 until its closure in 2024. Glynn is also well known for his television appearances on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and The Great British Menu as well as ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

A bit about Phil Innes

Phil Innes is the founder of Loki Wine, Birmingham’s leading wine retailer and bar, renowned for its award-winning wine list and approachable style. Through Loki, Phil has played a key role in shaping the city’s modern wine culture.

‘The best meals are meant to be shared’

A final world from the Trillium team: “Trillium is crafted to be warm and approachable: a destination for locals, visitors, and anyone who believes the best meals are meant to be shared. The menu encourages both exploration and flexibility, perfect for tasting a variety of dishes or for those who prefer a more classic, structured dining experience.