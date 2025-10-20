Morgan’s Country Butchers, of Waters Upton, near Newport, won two gongs at the National Craft Butchers Awards, held at Harper Adams University.

The Shropshire family firm, which was up against an array of the finest butchers from up and down the country, won the Judge’s Choice trophy for its Gloucester Old Spot sausage, and the Innovative Sausage category for its Marmite and cheese sausage.

The sausages are the creation of master butcher Darren Morgan, ably assisted by daughter Lauren and the rest of the team.

Morgans County Butchers LTD. Waters Upton, Telford. They have won awards for there Marmite & Cheese Sausage and Old Gloucester Spot Sausage. At the front with them is Darren Morgan and Lauren Morgan and at the back: Adam Davies, Phoebe Tugby, Joy Beaman, Sue Morgan and Andy Smith.

More than 200 products were entered from 25 counties across England and Wales.

Lauren said of the Marmite and cheese sausage: “It was a risky one to put in because clearly there is a divide! But customers got behind it so we thought we’d go for it.