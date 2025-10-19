We visited a cosy countryside pub which prides itself on teamwork and 'doing the basics exceptionally well'

The Manor House of Whittington sits on the edge of Kinver amid the greenery of the South Staffordshire countryside not far from Bridgnorth.

The Manor House of Whittington is described by owners Marston's as a "majestic roadside pub", with the heart of the site dating back to the 14th century with its Grade I-listed manor house.

The pub is historic and very eye-catching. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The pub’s interior has art deco touches and has a light and spacious interior, with a modern open kitchen and separate pizza prep area and oven.

There are attractive outdoor spaces at both the front and the rear of the pub, which make it a popular destination for diners and a welcome stop-off for walkers in the summer months.

Retaining plenty of original fixtures, the original manor house also has an atmospheric function room with wooden panels and its own bar, which mean private events are an all-year-round feature and is a pub which aims to combine tradition and modernity for a 21st-century take on a proper pub.

Chris Todd said he had long admired the pub and was proud to be running it. Photo: Tim Thursfield

It has been a pillar of the Kinver community for generations, having stood for more than 700 years, and is managed by Chris Todd, who said it was something of a dream to run a pub he used to drive by and fantasise about running.