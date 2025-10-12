We visited a Shropshire border pub on the banks of the River Severn which is known for great beer, great food and a great view

The town of Bewdley is one which has become a tourist haven over the years, serving as a stop on the Severn Valley Railway, as an attractive stopping point on the Shropshire border and also as a place where people can take in long walks along the side of the River Severn.

As well as having the usual tourist attractions of Teddy Grays Sweets and Merchants Fish Bar, the town also have a thriving pub scene, with plenty of places open for locals and visitors alike to sit and enjoy a pint and take in the views of the river and the town.

One pub which has marked itself out as a place to go for a nice drink, a good meal and a great view is the Mug House on Severn Side North, an area of the town built up following the building of Thomas Telford's new bridge in 1798.

Steve and Shirley Taylor are among the visitors to come and enjoy a pint by the fire

The pub and restaurant has been a feature of the town since the 1830s and, in 1841, when it held the new and cheaper beer house licence, it was one of about 71 licenced premises in Bewdley.

Visitors in the modern era can identify the Mug House by its distinctive cream coloured walls, lights streaming down the exterior walls and, in the summer, flower-filled hanging baskets.

Inside, the Mug House has a cosy feeling to it, with wooden beams holding tankards on the ceiling, comfy chairs and tables, a log fire in the restaurant area and a glass covered patio covered in grape vines next to a fish pond full of large and exotic fish.