Farm-to-fork restaurant on the Shropshire border gains Michelin recognition - just four months after opening

Sow – formerly Pensons – on the Netherwood Estate, close to Tenbury Wells, has been listed in the latest edition of The Michelin Guide.

The restaurant with boutique bedrooms focuses on serving ingredients grown on the estate, and opened under new ownership of the Open Restaurant Group (ORG) in May.

Its listing just four months after opening is testament to the hard work of head chef Curtis Winstone and his team, says executive chef Andrew Sheridan.

The guide says: “Situated on the Netherwood Estate, ensure you take a look around its garden before dining, as much of the produce you see will be on your plate a little later.”

Executive Chef Andrew Sheridan from Open Restaurant Group which owns Sow on the Netherwood Estate near Tenbury Wells

Andrew adds: “We are really proud to be listed in The Michelin Guide after just four months being open. It is testament to the hard work of the team there. This is just the start; we believe the best is yet to come!”

ORG is a partnership between award-winning Mr Sheridan and his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan.

Sow is one of eight restaurants owned by the fast-growing group, including The Bracebridge in Sutton Coldfield; and Black & Green, and Cofton on the Green in Barnt Green, Worcestershire.

There is also Mr Sheridan's flagship 3AA Rosette restaurant 8 by Andrew Sheridan in Liverpool; OXA in The Wirral; and Dishes in Prestatyn. Noted in Chester will open next month.

For more details on Sow visit https://www.restaurantsow.co.uk/. Bookings can be made at https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/restaurantsow .