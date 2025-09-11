Looking for somewhere cosy for a pint after an autumn walk? We reveal six of the best places to rest your legs and warm up from across Shropshire

The change of seasons from summer to autumn brings with it a change in the feel of the weather and the look of the outdoors, going from hot and sunny to cooler and crisper.

As the weather and scenery begins to change, more and more people will be heading out on walks around their towns and villages, taking in the autumn air and seeing the local area as it transitions from summer to autumn.

While the walk will provide some lovely views and great colours, the weather itself will begin to feel colder and, as a result, people may want to find a quiet and comfortable place to sit down and warm up during their trips out.

All across the region, there are plenty of pubs which can be described as cosy and comfortable, offering a real fire and a warm welcome, as well as comfortable places to sit down and rest.

We've taken a look at the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) website to look at pubs which offer that real fire and cosy feeling and have picked out six pubs which are ideal for walkers, day-trippers and people taking in some autumnal air.

Is there a pub we've missed that you think is a nice and cosy place? Please let us know in the comments.

Ye Olde Robin Hood Inn is an eye-catching part of the community

Ye Olde Robin Hood Inn on Waterloo Street has been a constant feature in the town since the 1830s, and has been owned by the Holden's Brewery for the last 25 years.

The pub has been able to service three purposes as a real ale drinkers pub, a place that offers top-quality food and as a bed and breakfast with scenic views of the River Severn.

It has also become a community hub which welcomes all ages, with new comfy sofas and board games available for children to play during the summer months and a warming fireplace in the colder months.

The Salway Arms serves as a perfect stopping point on long journeys down the A49

The Salway Arms is a pub which has taken advantage of its location and become a popular hub for drinkers and foodies through a warm welcome, a decent local pint and great food.

The pub has been on the site since the 18th century and was built as a coaching inn which has had a canal and railway station nearby and has gradually grown and been extended over the years.

There are two separate bars named The Watering Hole and the Snug, which are blessed with comfortable seating, while the remaining three rooms are given over to dining in what is an area full of rustic beams and tiled flooring, as well as log fires and burners in most of the rooms and five bedrooms for people looking to stay over.

The Apple Tree has had a mixed and varied past since it was built as the Raven in 1886.

The Apple Tree has existed as a pub, but also transitioned into a bakery, a village shop, a butchery and a post office at various stages over the last 138 years, only returned as the Apple Tree Pub in 1998.

The bar area has the hanging hops, as well as cottage-style furniture and a wood-burner, while the lounge is an old-fashioned parlour with period sofas and a third room at the back acts as a games room, with standard pub fare like darts.

The interior of the pub is also dominated by paintings on the wall and tiled and boarded flooring throughout, giving it the feeling of a traditional village pub.

The Swan Inn is set in the middle of the Shropshire countryside

Set in the middle of the Shropshire countryside is the Swan Inn, a pub with centuries of tradition, great food and drink and a warm and welcoming atmosphere and which claims to have welcomed a notorious highwayman through its doors.

Upon entering the Swan, customers will find two separate dining areas, a cosy bar, large beer garden and pool room, as well as a roaring fire.

It is a pub which benefits from its look, being a Tudor-framed white building with parts of it built from an old ship, and is reputedly the oldest pub in Shropshire, having sat on the site since the 14th century and been visited by notorious highwayman Dick Turpin.

Historic and welcoming, the Combermere Arms is a place with a lot to offer

The Combermere Arms in Burleydam, near Whitchurch, is a pub with a lot of history, having been built during the 16th century on the land of Sir George Cotton as a reward for his service to King Henry VIII.

The food is the highlight of any visit, with starters including carrot and orange soup, crispy squid, chicken liver pate and halloumi fries, and mains such as pan roasted lamb rump, poached salmon salad, deep fried cod in beer batter and tandoori trout just some of the mainstays of the menu, while mango cheesecake and lemon posset help finish off the meal with a sweet touch.

For those not hungry and wanting a drink instead, the pub serves a range of ales, including its own beer brewed by Brightside Brewery and Salopian, plus a range of beers from Cheshire, such as Weetwood.

Comfy, cosy and with a traditional look, the Six Bells is a nice place for a drink

The pub was one of fifteen pubs in the CAMRA Branch area which appeared in the first Good Beer Guide in 1974 when it was owned by the Shrewsbury & Wem Brewery, having originally started life as a farm.

Set in a striking colour of orange and dark green, the Grade II Listed pub has a traditional two-roomed layout, with a public bar and lounge, with the bar being a rural retreat with exposed stone walls, low beams, copperwork, wood burner, inglenook and settles.

The Six Bells have proved to be a popular pub with CAMRA members, as well as the local football club and people who use the campsite in Bishop's Castle, and puts on events to welcome people in, such as quiz nights, Saturday afternoon music and basket meals from the kitchen.