We visited a community pub in the Staffordshire countryside which honours the local farming tradition and provides a good meal and a great pint

Take a ride into the Staffordshire countryside on the road towards the Shropshire border and you'll find yourself surrounded by fields owned by farms, full of crops and growth.

The area to the west of Stafford and east of Newport is a hive of activity for farmers, with estates all over the area and communities which live and breathe farming.

Another part of this tradition is the number of buildings which sprung up over time as farmhouses, but as time went on, have been used for other purposes, such as the Cock Inn pub in Woodseaves.

The pub was originally a farmhouse and had a brewhouse added to it in the 19th century, with owner and farmer Thomas Lees brewing there until 1914, and had been through the hands of several pub companies over the years.

It has been in the hands of Paul Treadwell and his team since 2012, when they took over the pub, and has since turned from solely being a drinkers pub to becoming a place for both drinkers and foodies to come and enjoy.

Paul Treadwell spoke about the work which had been done to change the pub since he and his team took it over from Punch Taverns.