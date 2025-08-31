'I built a micropub to look like The Rovers Return on Coronation Street in a Staffordshire village where everyone gets the drink they want - no matter how obscure the request'

In 1946, George Orwell wrote an essay about what he believed made the perfect pub called "The Moon Under Water".

This idea of the perfect pub, with ideals like staff knowing people and making them feel welcome and good drink, is one many pubs have tried to achieve based on what they think works best.

One pub which may have got the formula right and created something which is perfect for every person who comes in is the Ecclian, a micropub set in the centre of Eccleshall.

The Ecclian is a small pub with a big heart

The pub has been a popular feature of the village since 2019, having lived a number of different lives since it first opened as a plough shed in 1903, then became a tea room, a rates collection department and, most recently, a pet shop.

The change into the pub that exists today came in 2019 when landlord Martin Peet said he was informed by the owner of the building that the pet shop had closed down and he, as leasehold, had a decision to make.

He said: "I owned the lease on the building and the landlord called me to say that the people there were there had left and owed him some money, so as head tenant on the lease, I could either pay the back rent and have it, or pay the back rent and not have it.

Ruth Furber chats to customer Nick Gogan in front of the large bottle selection

"I decided to turn it into a pub as, all my life, I'd always wanted one, but I would look at pubs and think that I didn't like the look. However, the best thing about building your own pub is that you can build it how you want it.

"My wife is a keen watcher of Coronation Street and so I decided to copy the look of the Rovers Return as I loved the look of it, so we got in wallpaper, little wooden cubicles and all sorts of stuff like that, and I'm a builder, so I built it all myself."

Since opening in 2019, the Ecclian has been a popular setting, with its 50 seats regular filled with people, as well as a cosy set of tables out the front of the pub.

The Ecclian is full of all types of drinks, many of which were requested by customers

Mr Peet said where the Ecclian makes itself a popular pub is through how it will work to ensure that everyone has the drink they want, even if it means ordering in something obscure.

He said: "Something I do a lot of is when people come in and ask for something, rather than saying no like pubs with a fixed range, I'll say that we don't have it today, but from tomorrow, we do so.

"Mrs Asprey likes to have a Midori and lemonade, so we make sure she can have that, and that's why we have weird stuff like Dubonnet and dry Martini and Pernod as the drinks range is from what people have asked for, rather than just what we put up on display.

Martin Peet said he had created a pub that felt like his own front room

"We've probably got 50 or 60 customers who have their own unique drink, such as Nigel, a truck driver who comes in and drinks De Kyper cherry brandy and and lemonade, which might be things you'd find in your granny's cupboard, but which we always have on sale."

Mr Peet said he liked the idea of the pub being compared to the Moon Under Water, saying that it was like his perfect pub, full of people and part of a community he loved in Eccleshall.

He said the hand pull ale selection was also very popular with regulars, changing regularly based on taste, as well as a wide selection of lagers, ciders and Belgian beers, plus an alcoholic ginger beer which sold about five barrels a week.

The inside of the pub is modelled after the Rovers Return from Coronation Street, making use of a building which has been around since 1903

He said the Ecclian was the pub of the people and of the village and was something he was very proud of.

He said: "It's in the name, Ecclian, as it's Eccleshall's own pub and is actually the busiest pub by any stretch and is for people who want to talk.

"I love it and it's just like being in my front room, so it's been something I'm proud of and love very much."