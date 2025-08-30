'I set up a new luxury grazing and event styling business based in Shropshire using the creativity and precision skills I learned as a nail technician'

The 26-year-old has launched luxury grazing and event styling business, Oak & Olive, which has been inspired by her love of hosting.

Holly, who lives in Shropshire, has been working as a nail technician for almost five years and spent two years running her own salon in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton.

She is now applying the same creativity and precision she uses as a nail technician to creating grazing tables for celebrations such as birthdays and christenings or get-togethers with friends and family.

“During lockdown, I taught myself how to do nails from YouTube, teaching myself new skills daily and honing my eye for detail,” says Holly.

"When I moved into my first home, I started inviting friends and family around, creating dinners with little touches and using those same skills to create personalised moments through food.

“Oak & Olive grew from something very personal, I had the honour of being godmother at my partner’s niece’s christening, and I was asked to do a grazing table as his family had experienced how much I love hosting.

"Seeing the excitement on everybody's faces and how they connected over the table sparked something in me,” she explains.

Holly launched her business at the Shrewsbury Arms in Albrighton

The resounding success of her first table spurred Holly on to start creating more grazing platters.

After building up her experience, she has now officially launched Oak & Olive and says she is looking forward to growing the business having already taken bookings including an event for 150 people.

To celebrate the start of her new venture, Holly held a launch event at the Shrewsbury Arms in Albrighton, which included balloon art by Kisha Raj, floral styling by Hannah Johnston and photography by Deana Davies.

Among the guests were people that had supported and encouraged her to get her business up and running.

"The Oak & Olive launch was the perfect showcase of what I offer: seasonal produce, artisan cheeses, fresh breads, dips, fruits, and meats styled in an abundant, natural way,” says Holly. "Every detail was considered to make guests feel welcome, inspired, and ready to tuck in.”

An example of some of the food created by Holly for her launch event

Holly offers a number of different packages for customers to choose from and she is also happy to customise her grazing boards and platters.

The packages include her Classic Feast, which is ideal for all occasions,; Little Grazers, made for little guests,; and Brunch Graze which features the likes of croissants, bagels, pastries, smoked cheese, smoked salmon, fruit pots and mini pancakes.

Vegetarian, Vegan and Halal options are available.

Holly prides herself on making her displays as colourful and eye-catching as possible and enjoys finding new ways to present the food to make it stand out such as arranging slices of meat so they look like flowers.

"Every single board is different. Everything is on a spreadsheet and I plan it and draw it.

"I pour so much love into the food and I want it to be something people talk about and remember,” she says.

Holly enjoys watching ‘people bond over food’

Holly enjoys watching ‘people bond over food’ and says grazing boards are the perfect conversation starter at events.

“Watching people come together around a table and having something to share and new foods to explore is awe-inspiring.

"I love creating those moments where the food becomes the heart of the celebration and the spark to new conversations,” she says.

For more information, visit www.instagram.com/oakandoliveuk