Birmingham's popular German Christmas market has announced its opening and closing dates for 2025 - here's when a taste of festive Frankfurt will arrive in the city

The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market returns to the city at the start of November, having been a feature of the festive season since the 1990s.

In past years, the market would open on a Thursday or Friday evening, but this year it will instead open on Saturday, November 1. The attraction stretches from Victoria Square along New Street to the Bull Ring and it will run until the German Market is due to close on Wednesday, December 24.

The annual event will see the streets filled with wooden stalls selling beer, gluhwein, bratwurst hotdogs and traditional gifts and will remain open for more than seven weeks before closing on Christmas Eve.

The opening hours listed are Mondays to Thursdays from 11am to 9pm, Fridays from 11am to 9.30pm, Saturdays between 10am and 9.30pm and Sundays from 10am to 9pm.

As usual, the market will launch later in the day on Remembrance Sunday on November 10, when stands will open up for 1pm.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market attracts millions of people to Birmingham city centre every year, including visitors from all over the country, and is regularly ranked among the best festive markets in the UK.