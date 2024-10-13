I was in search of burgers but went to a tried and trusted favourite which was spot on - again

Google took me to one address, and then another. I drove around, experiencing acute range anxiety as the battery dropped to three per cent on an electric vehicle that had no concept of dirty fries.

For a little while, I found myself inside an underwhelming pub, alongside five men and two really, really loud dogs.

Maybe there were burgers in there? Google seemed to think so, though there was no sign of a chef.

After a fruitless search, and fearing a two-day walk home, I gave up the ghost. There must be somewhere, anywhere, offering decent food on a Wednesday night.

And that’s where tried and tested favourites come in handy. China Lodge is a venerable establishment on the edge of town, just off the ring road, that’s run by owners Tom and Wendy Lau.

They have a team of passionate experienced chefs, and serve authentic Chinese and South Asian cuisine for the modern palate, served in a contemporary setting.

Specialising in South Asian-influenced cuisines, including Cantonese, Szechuan, Thai and the Asian basin, they use ingredients sourced from speciality suppliers, using fresh fish, and local meats where available.

Prawn crackers

All dietary requirements are catered for and there’s no MSG.

They’ve been around for what seems like an age and little wonder they habitually attract positive comments from those who dine there.