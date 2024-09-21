Wetherspoon slashes prices - here's a full list of pubs where you can get a pint for just £1.79 in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Customers at 700 Wetherspoon pubs will be able to enjoy a pint of beer from £1.79 from this week,

The pubs will be serving a pint of Ruddles Best and Bell’s whisky (single measure, inclusive of mixer) for £1.79.

In addition, five other products, a pint of Bud Light lager, a pint of Worthington’s Creamflow ale, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider, Au Vodka, XIX Vodka (single measure, inclusive of mixer), will be available for £1.99.

The pubs will have two food offers; a mix and match wings, bites and strips, with a choice of chicken wings (five spicy chicken wings), chicken bites (five battered chicken breast pieces), Southern-fried chicken strips (three chicken breast strips) and Quorn nuggets (five coated pieces).

They will cost £2.99 each, two for £5.49 and three for £7.49.

Two other meals have also been extended through autumn; Sticky Korean fried chicken bowl (chicken strips, chicken breast bites, tossed in a Korean-style sauce, coriander, sliced chillies, served with a choice of chips or Coconut-flavoured rice as well as Sticky Korean fried Quorn ‘no chicken’ bowl, which features eight coated pieces.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “ Our pubs are known for offering excellent food and drink at great value-for-money prices.

“We believe a pint of Ruddles Best, as well as the other drink and food offer, represents fantastic value.”

Wetherspoon has seven pubs in Shropshire: