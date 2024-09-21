Wetherspoon slashes prices - here's a full list of pubs where you can get a pint for just £1.79 in Shropshire
A pub chain has slashed the price of a pint to as little as £1.79 - and the good news is they have pubs in Shropshire.
Customers at 700 Wetherspoon pubs will be able to enjoy a pint of beer from £1.79 from this week,
The pubs will be serving a pint of Ruddles Best and Bell’s whisky (single measure, inclusive of mixer) for £1.79.
In addition, five other products, a pint of Bud Light lager, a pint of Worthington’s Creamflow ale, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider, Au Vodka, XIX Vodka (single measure, inclusive of mixer), will be available for £1.99.
The pubs will have two food offers; a mix and match wings, bites and strips, with a choice of chicken wings (five spicy chicken wings), chicken bites (five battered chicken breast pieces), Southern-fried chicken strips (three chicken breast strips) and Quorn nuggets (five coated pieces).
They will cost £2.99 each, two for £5.49 and three for £7.49.
Two other meals have also been extended through autumn; Sticky Korean fried chicken bowl (chicken strips, chicken breast bites, tossed in a Korean-style sauce, coriander, sliced chillies, served with a choice of chips or Coconut-flavoured rice as well as Sticky Korean fried Quorn ‘no chicken’ bowl, which features eight coated pieces.
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “ Our pubs are known for offering excellent food and drink at great value-for-money prices.
“We believe a pint of Ruddles Best, as well as the other drink and food offer, represents fantastic value.”
Wetherspoon has seven pubs in Shropshire:
The William Withering, New Street, Wellington
Montgomery's Tower, Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Hotel, Bridge Street, Shrewsbury
The Jewel of the Severn, High Street, Bridgnorth
The Thomas Botfield, Telford Centre
The Hippodrome, St Queen St, Market Drayton
Wilfred Owen, Willow Street, Oswestry