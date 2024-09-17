Shropshire Star
Close

OREO's new Limited Edition Gingerbread cookie among festive highlights

Oreo and Cadbury have relaunched their festive offerings – celebrating both Halloween and, of course, Christmas.

By Matthew Panter
Published
OREO is set for the Christmas period

This year’s seasonal offering has brought the flavour of gingerbread to the market in a brand new cookie format as OREO launches the new, Limited Edition Gingerbread Flavour.

Limited Edition OREO Gingerbread (£1.50 RRP) features cookies crafted with the warming flavour of gingerbread, filled with a luscious vanilla creme.

Josep Sallares, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International, said: “We are all about bringing people together and creating joyful moments, especially during the festive season.

Oreo Gingerbreads

"This year, we are excited to offer a range of seasonal delights that cater to everyone’s taste, from the warm and spicy OREO Gingerbread Flavoured cookie that perfectly captures the essence of Christmas, to the much-loved Cadbury and OREO classics making their seasonal return. Our festive selection from Cadbury and OREO are crafted to add an extra layer of sweetness to holiday celebrations, ensuring there’s a perfect treat for everyone to enjoy.”

The Spooky Halloween OREO (£1.50 RRP) gives a bewitching twist on the classic OREO cookie with new pumpkin designs on each cookie adding a touch of eerie delight for Halloween festivities. W

The limited edition box of OREO White Enrobed Cookies (£2RRP) is available in time for Christmas. The original OREO cookie is coated in a smooth, snowy white chocolate, delivering a party for your palate with every bite.

A timeless favourite, OREO Festive Favourite Selection Box (£2.75 RRP) is also back. Made up of four tasty varieties; Original, Golden, White Enrobed and Milk Enrobed. The limited-edition collection is the perfect treat for both gatherings and for gifting a loved one.

The selection box

OREO Yard Stick (£4 RRP) is filled with 40 original OREO’s to share with family and friends.

A seasonal classic has also been reinvented as Cadbury updates Festive Friends to Cadbury Festive Animals (£1.50 RRP).

And there's also a pack of Cadbury Snowy Fingers (£1.75 RRP).

Festive Animals

The seasonal ranges are available from early autumn at selected retailers nationwide while stocks last.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular