Country pub that's a 'place for the community to enjoy' reopens with new boss

The Peel Arms near Market Drayton was taken over by new tenants on July 28 before business returned a week later, and the pub's new manager, John, is aiming to make the public house a place for the community to gather and enjoy.

The pub is opening from 4pm each weekday, and from midday on weekends, as well as serving food from 5pm until 8.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sunday lunches from 12pm until 3pm.

The Peel Arms' bosses are encouraging residents to "come down and enjoy the cosy inside seating or beautiful garden".

The pub in Ashley features a large grassed beer garden that is littered with benches ready to be filled, while tables can also be booked inside.

The Peel Arms' beer garden

Asked how life has been since re-opening for business, the new pub's boss, John, said: "We've had lots of community support with lots of people coming in.

"There's been a great atmosphere and it's a lovely pub.

"It should be the community's pub, it's run for a place for them to gather, have events, and spend time together.

"The big thing for us is consistency and reliability. So if you say you will be open at a certain time or day then you will be open.

"We're hoping word will spread that the pub is back and available for use."

The pub is looking to organise quiz nights each Sunday every two weeks as well as events at Halloween and Christmas.

The Peel arms in Market Drayton has re-opened for business

Due to the pub's chef not working on Monday and Tuesday, bosses are also looking to welcome guest kitchens and food vans "to do something even more interesting."

The pub's main menu features small plates including garlic bread, chicken tenders and halloumi fries, while main courses include steak and ale and cheese and onion pies, a classic cheeseburger, buttermilk chicken, lamb kotfa flatbread, halloumi flatbread, beef lasagne, grilled gammon steak, garlic mushroom tagliatelle, sirloin steak and fish and chips.

The pub is also offering 'retro basket meals' - all for £10 - and a range of deserts including sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake, chocolate orange tart, sticky ginger pudding and apple and rhubarb crumble.

Sunday lunch includes slow cooked rump or beef, a roast loin of pork, or a Mediterranean vegetable tart - all served with roast potatoes, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, carrots, mixed vegetables, cauliflower cheese and gravy.

Regular sized Sunday lunch meals are available for £15, while a small serving is priced at £12, and children can eat for £9.