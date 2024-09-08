Unique look, great beer and mouth-watering food all qualities that make Armoury a place to be

There are plenty of pubs which present themselves as open, light, expansive and a bit different, but there's one in Shrewsbury on the edge of the River Severn which has the look and feeling of something different.

The Armoury is a building with history, having been built in the late 18th century as an armoury, albeit in a different location on the Armoury Gardens.

It was moved, brick by brick to its current location in 1922 as building materials had become harder to come by following the First World War and then served several purposes, including being a bakery and housing Belgian refugees.

The staff work hard to make the pub a place to be

Its current existence as a pub began in 1996 when the owners Brunning and Price brought the building and, struck by its long run of high windows, waited until the building went on the market in 1995, did the renovation work necessary to turn it into a pub.

Since then, in what has become the entertainment quarter of the town, the pub has become a popular venue for both people wanting a gastronomic experience and those looking for a refreshing cold drink.

Current manager Tom Scone has been part of the set up at the pub for around nine years, having been introduced to it by a friend whose father worked for Brunning and Price and said that both the company and the pub had made him want to stay.

Chefs John Barton and Phil Coveny are part of the success of the Armoury

He said: "Since I've joined the company, I've never really wanted to leave because of the company and the people behind it.

"I think this is such a unique building and I don't think there are many places in Shropshire or, indeed, the rest of the country that feel like it does, with one big room with the nice, big windows and all the natural light.

"It's quite nice working here because with a lot of pubs you go to, there's lots of little rooms you can't see, but with the Armoury, you literally can see every table and every customer, plus it has that uniqueness and that history to it."

It feels like a very different type of pub experience

Mr Scone said the pub also benefitted from the tourist trade, with the Severn being so close, and said the pub made a great first impression on people due to the look and feel of it, as well as the quality of the beer.

He said: "The staple of the bar is the beer and cask ale and we've got eight real ale pumps on, which I don't think many other places have got, and we keep a mixture of local favourites, as well as a number of guest ales from all over the country.

"We try to keep it settled in one respect so that regulars know what they can find on the pumps, but for those looking to try new things, we always have new things on from far and wide that people might have never seen before and they can try.

Emma Gizzi with customers Janet Franks, Gary Farr, Helen Farr and Eddie the dog..

"We have one things like Ludlow Gold and other beers from Shropshire, plus we have on our own company beer the Brunning and Price original beer, which is brewed up in Manchester, and we are a free house, so there's no brewery ties."

The pub is a place for a good pint, but it prides itself on its top level food, which runs every day from 12pm until 9pm with a menu that changes each day depending on what is available and what is sold every day.

Mr Scone said the pub was more dry led than wet led, with Sunday lunch times being the busiest between 12pm and 2pm and around 150 to 200 covers, as well as steak burgers, fish and chips, halibut, gnocchi and ribeye steaks all being favourites on the menu.

Big, airy and open plan, the Armoury is a different type of pub experience

He said the pub was special to him because of the people in it and the friendships made because of the Armoury.

He said: "It's special because of the people in it and because of the friends I have, with a lot of my working colleagues and customers becoming friends that I play golf with and they have just become friends for life.

"There's a woman here called Denise who has worked at the pub at different stages over the near-30 years of this pub and has been here since day one and it's people like her who make this a place to be."