Wetherspoons pub to cut prices for one day in push for 'tax equality' between pubs and supermarkets

Bosses at the William Withering in Wellington are calling for 'tax equality between pubs and supermarkets' as prices are to be reduced for one day only on Thursday, September 12 to mark Tax Equality Day.

A customer who may spend £10 on food and drink in the pub on any other day will instead pay £9.25.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, in comparison to supermarkets who pay zero VAT on food, and are 'able to sell alcohol to customers at a discounted price'.

The pub's manager, Helen Fielding, believes it is unfair and is calling on the Chancellor for change, as well as looking forward to welcoming visitors on their special price reduction day.

She said: "Customers coming to The William Withering on Thursday, September 12 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"It's unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."