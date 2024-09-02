Watch: Meet the UK's food heroes as major celebration of the food and drink industry gets underway

The National World show on Shots TV introduces some of the people working to help their communities, makes great food and enrich their lives through food and drink.

These include the Queen of Greens, a mobile greengrocers' which delivers fresh fruit and veg to communities hit by food insecurity across Liverpool and the award-winning chef behind Baked in Brick in Birmingham.

It has been created to coincide with Food & Drink month, a celebration by National World of everything food and drink-related across the country throughout September.

The Express & Star and Shropshire Star will be playing a full part in this celebration, with stories about the best places to eat, the traditional food and drink of the region and much more besides.