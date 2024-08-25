Inside the award-winning community pub which is hailed a place to get a great pint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bailey Head in Oswestry has become a place where people can enjoy a range of beers and ciders, as well as a warm welcome in a pub which has become a perennial award winner.

The pub has been named as one of the UK's top pubs as part of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Pub of the Year competition and is in the running for the national award as one of the top 17 pubs in the whole country.

Previously brewery owned as The Eagles and The Castle Tavern for more than 200 years, it was opened in March 2016 under the ownership of husband and wife team Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad.

The pair had lived and worked in London and, as Mr Borrowman puts it, had decided to take on the running of a pub and had decided against staying in the London and Kent area due to cost.

The Bailey Head is set right in the centre of Oswestry

He said: "We hadn't run pubs before as we had other jobs, but we were running a private members club in our spare time on the borders of London with Kent, but we both wanted to do something different and thought of having a pub, plus I'd inherited a little bit of money.

"We wanted a pub that we could buy outright and actually own it and do what we wanted with it, not run a pub for someone else, so we looked all over the country as we couldn't afford anything where we lived.

"We found that Shropshire cost us a lot less and we've ended up with an excellent building for our money in a really nice area."