some of Shropshire's best Chinese takeaways according to your reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Research by the Best of Britain through a poll that included more than 15,000 people found that one in four people selected the Asian cuisine as their top choice takeaway ahead of the classic fish and chips.

After rating the best fish and chip takeaways and Italian restaurants in the county, the Shropshire Star has taken a look at some of your favourite Chinese takeaways according to Google.

These include Wok 'n' roll, Foodshion Garden, Swallow and Lee's Chinese Takeaway.

Wok 'n' roll

The Newport based takeaway has earned a 4.8 star rating on Google and proves popular amongst local residents.

Wok 'N' Roll, picture: Google

Food is described as 'first class' by one reviewer, adding it was "really full of taste and authentic flavours."

Visitors can either enjoy fast food or sit-in for their meals.

The menu that is said to have a lot of variety and 'great selections' includes a pork bap that one review said it "was to die for and the chicken chow mein was super tasty."

Hadley Kitchen Chinese Takeaway

With a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews, the takeaway's food is complimented by one reviewer as the "best in the local area."