Pub with tradition and history enjoying new lease of life

The Cock Hotel in Wellington has been a feature of the town since the 1870s, having been an old coaching inn on the Roman Road of Watling Street and has been given a new lease of life since being taken over by Joule's Brewery in 2018.

The brewery, which owned the pub during the 20th century, invested more than £1 million in restoring and refurbishing the building, adding to it a large restaurant and outside area including undercover converted stables before it was reopened in 2022.

The original bar was retained and high seating installed around the windows, while the lounge with its large curved window overlooking the crossroads was updated and made more comfortable.

Joule's marketing director Steve Nuttall said Wellington was a town with a lot of history and the Cock Hotel was a great old pub which had been part of the old Joule's estate.

He said: "The Brewery researched the history of the pub with Richard Bromlow who revealed the origins of the pub as a coaching inn on the old Roman road, a very important staging post during the 18th and 19th centuries.

"Joule’s have refurbished the original stables and created an inner courtyard around what would have been a busy and frenetic space for carriage team changeovers.

"The pub has always had something extraordinary about it as it has a unique warm atmosphere, which comes from such a long history.

"The pub is an ancient listed building, with more than half our pubs are listed buildings, so we understand what’s required in managing buildings with such important heritage and which need lots of TLC."

The pub has been given a bright and open feeling, with plenty of windows and light areas over looking the main street in Wellington, as well as the substantial beer garden on the outskirts of the pub.

The beer selection at the pub takes largely from the selection on offer by Joule's, with Citra Blonde, Pale Ale and Slumbering Monk always available, as well as a rotating cast of ales, depending on the season.

These include Shropshire Hop, Calcutta 1757, Moon Madness, Old No.6 and Lakota and, price-wise, the average price of a premium beer is around £4.30, while a cask ale would cost around £3.70.

Landlord Simon Smith said the years since the pub reopened had been fantastic and said it was down to good people and a lot of support.

He said: "It's been brilliant. We've met so many good people. We'd just like to thank everyone who supports us, from our suppliers to Joule's, but especially our clients.

"It has been an amazing journey and continues to be so. We've got a great local community and a lot of people who come from outside the community to see us as well.

"We've got a great bunch of people."

