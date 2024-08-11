Popular beer festival returns to Bridgnorth celebrating its 25th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A team of cask ale-loving volunteers from the Telford and Eat Shropshire branch of CAMRA and the Bridgnorth sub-branch are making final preparations for the festival's silver anniversary taking place between Thursday, September 5 and Saturday, September 7.

The festival will boast 40 cask ales, 20 ciders, a selection of keg craft beers, and 'delicious' food. The Railwayman's Arms pub will also be open for those who 'would like to enjoy an alternative tipple' through their selection of soft drinks, wines and spirits available.

Admission to Bridgnorth Beer Festival is free, and visitors are being invited to bring a picnic along with them.

As well as regular train services on Thursday and Saturday, the Severn Valley Railway are putting on a special Beer Festival service that departs Kidderminster at 12.45pm and stops at Bewdley before arriving in Bridgnorth at 1.41pm. A return service will leave at 5.30pm, stopping at Bewdley at 6.13pm and Kidderminster at 6.24pm.

The Beer Festival returns in September

'Freedom of the Line' tickets will apply on all three days.

Bridgnorth Beer Festival's beer list this year will give 'a real flavour of the talents of the superb breweries in Shropshire and the West Midlands' as well as offering some brews from further afield.

A highlight that the festival is advertising is Snowflake - an eight per cent ABV barley wine that is brewed by the Sarah Hughes Brewer in Sedgley. The rare beer was named CAMRA's 'Champion Winter Beer of Britain' in February and is in the running to win 'Supreme Champion Beer of Britain 2024' when the final competition is judged in September.

"Snowflake is a rich and complex beer, with orange, spice and a perfect bitterness unfolding on the tongue," said Laura Hadland, a member of the Telford and East Shropshire CAMRA volunteers.

"I was honoured to be invited to judge the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition this year and can confirm Snowflake was a worthy winner. It's a rare bird though, so don't miss the chance to sample it for yourself at the Bridgnorth Beer Festival."

Further information can be found on Severn Valley Railway's page of the festival's Facebook page.