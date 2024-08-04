The high street micropub started by a couple who couldn't find a pub that matched their needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It's a pub which gives a nod to the boating industry and came from a desire for something different.

The Coracle Micropub in Ironbridge has been a consistent and popular part of the town's High Street, following the tourist trail down to the banks of the River Severn and the eponymous bridge.

While small in stature, the pub has become a haven for lovers of ale, stout, cider and sour beers, as well people craving the more obscure flavours on offer, as well as pork pies and pork scratchings from Eley's Pork Pies, continuing a link with the community.

The pub is the result of a desire by partners Emma Dean and Michael Young in 2018 to find somewhere that matched their needs, having enjoyed a micropub near their workplace in Lichfield, a pub which Emma said was their inspiration.

The Coracle is a popular part of the high street in Ironbridge. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

She said: "Michael and I used to work together as we have jobs in IT outside of our pubs in Ironbridge and the Boot in Wellington and we used to go to a pub in Lichfield where we worked called the Whippet, going there a lot.