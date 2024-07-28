Watch: Inside the traditional Bishop's Castle pub with good beer, good food and good company

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Three Tuns is a landmark part of Bishop's Castle and has been referred to as the "beating heart" of the town on Salop Street since 1642, both independently and alongside the brewery.

The Three Tuns Inn and Brewery were established in 1642, with the brewery being possibly the oldest in the country, and records showing that King Charles 1st issued the first brewing licences in that year to raise funds to pay for his army fighting the civil war.

The pub and brewery remained in the Roberts family until the 70's then, in 2003, ownership of pub and brewery was split, with both undergoing further development and improvement.

The pub is a traditional and popular part of the town

Since then, the pub and brewery have enjoyed a good working relationship, with the pub stocking many of the real ales from the brewery, such as XXX, 1642, Clerics Cure, Stout and Solstice.

Office manager Terri Siviter said the pub had stayed as a relevant and popular part of the community due to keeping the traditional feel.

She said: "We've kept it traditional and we always use local drinks and produce where possible, such as stocking the Three Tuns brewery beer in our bar and also stocking Wye Valley beer and our head chef also uses very local produce in our menu.