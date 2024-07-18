Real ale festival fun returning to Wolverhampton

Newhampton Arts Centre is once again home to the Wolverhampton Summer Festival of Beer and Cider.

There will be 43 real ales in cask form on the bar in the theatre this year with breweries from across the West Midlands featured including AJ's, Walsall; All Nations, Madeley; Banks's, Wolverhampton; Beowulf, Brownhills; Enville; Firs, Codsall; Fixed Wheel, Blackheath; Fownd, Kidderminster; Green Duck, Stourbridge; Holden's, Woodsetton; Kinver and Newbridge, Wolverhampton.

Festival organiser Charlotte Coxon said: "Last year's festival was very successful and we hope to equal that this year.

"It involves a lot of work by our volunteers so we are hoping for a good turnout and that the weather is good."

It will also be raising money for Wings and Paws Animal Rescue in Wolverhampton this year.

The three-day festival, organised by members of the Wolverhampton branch of CAMRA, runs until Saturday, July 27 and is open from 12 noon to 10.30pm each day.

There will be live entertainment in the marquee at the arts centre in Dunkley Street on the Friday night including The Barley Beats and Saturday afternoon including Ukeing Wolves.

Advance tickets can be booked online at wolverhampton.camra.org.uk

General admission is £5 which includes a glass. There will be card payments or tokens can be purchased.