Review: We tried Telford's new 'East meets West' restaurant Umami and these dishes were a real hit

The very mention was enough to widen my eyes and prick my ears, let alone the senses of my daughter Eleanor.

But, long before we considered our dessert options at Umami World Kitchen's new Telford location, there was plenty more to enjoy and admire.

The decor in itself was eye-catching, from the pink blossom tree which welcomes you into the restaurant to the swanky internal lay-out.

Umami is the kind of place which makes you feel like you are on a special night out.

There is a huge selection of dishes

And that's before you get to the food – a buffet with so much choice, you don't know where to start.

It's a great place for an occasion but also for those who are indecisive when they look at a menu.

Can't decide what you fancy or want? Well, try a little bit of everything!

The drinks menu

'Taste the world' is one of the catchlines you hear and see on a visit - and it's not wrong.