Here's why a vineyard is teaming up with a university to produce wine growers of the future

The founder of Halfpenny Green Wine Estate at Bobbington Martin Vickers and his son Clive are looking to safeguard the English wine industry by developing a new generation of talent in viticulture – the cultivation and harvesting of grapes for wine.

Owner of Halfpenny Green Vineyards , Martin Vickers, celebrates a hat trick of awards from the independent English wine awards.

He has helped plant a new vineyard at Harper Adams University in Newport which will see students enrolled on a course in which they could become the wine growers of the future.

Clive's daughter Imogen is in her third year of an Agrifood marketing and business course at the university. The four year honours degree focusses on serving consumers through the global food supply chain.