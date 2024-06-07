Say the secret code to enjoy free pre-Euros pint - but there's a deadline

Greene King have put out an offer ahead of the start of the first game of Euro 2024 between tournament hosts Germany and Scotland which allows fans to claim a free pint.

The offer runs at 800 participating Greene King Pubs across the country between 6pm and 7pm on June 14, with a variety of drink options available, including pints of Greene King Level Head and Flint Eye, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks.

Anyone looking to claim a free drink must say the secret code phrase "For Pub and Country", before the game kicks off at 8pm.

Participating pubs in the region include the Pear and Partridge in Perton, the Two Greens in Tettenhall, the Nickelodeon in Wednesfield, the Broadway in Short Heath, The Crabmill in Oldswinford, Catch Corner in Stafford, Bear Tavern in Smethwick, Cat and Fiddle in Great Barr, King's Horse in Stafford, Two Henrys in Battlefield and the Gingerbread Man in Market Drayton.

Michelle West, head of Sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years.

"Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?

“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘For Pub and Country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”

For terms and conditions, go to greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/euros/toasting-the-nation