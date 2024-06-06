Shropshire distillery's new rum to commemorate D-Day – and funds will help military veterans

Telford's Distinct Distillers has unveiled a new, bespoke premium dark rum – “1944” - in honour of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

For every bottle of 1944 sold, Distinct Distillers will donate £2 to The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Hannah Boon, Founder of Distinct Distillers, said: ‘Since I started Distinct Distillers, I wanted to find a way to not just give back to the planet but also the community too.

"When we heard it was the 80th Anniversary of D-Day this year we knew we wanted to commemorate this and remember those who we owe so much too, who often are forgotten as time moves on.

"Not only do we, like most, have personal ties to relatives who fought, but our distillery is built on an old WWII fuel depot and we’re passionate about protecting this heritage.”

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans was formed in Fulham in 1948 to help WWII veterans. They offer international trips to Holland, Belgium and France, day trips to concerts or museums, and transport to attend fundraising events, as well as special days out to catch up with friends and comrades. The charity is wholly reliant on donations, businesses and trusts and the amazing group of London taxi drivers who donate their time and vehicles so willingly.

Hannah added: “What we love about supporting the Taxi Charity is you can really see where your donations go – directly to improving the comfort and enjoyment of veterans from all conflicts.

"The charity works hard to tackle things like isolation and loneliness for any veterans that might be impoverished or infirm, and provide them with opportunities that range from going to Normandy to pay their respects to their old friends or to something as small as Christmas Dinners for those with no families.”