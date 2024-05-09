How Birchall Tea is looking to have positive impact on the planet

Birchall Tea, pioneers of the tea industry for more than 150 years, can trace its origins back to 1872 and Captain Birchall George Graham, an officer with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, who was posted to India where he served for a number of years.

Once he finished his military career, he started a new career by growing tea in Darjeeling, and the seeds of a tea dynasty were planted.

Today, Daniel Graham, representing the fifth generation of the family, is steering Birchall Tea towards new heights of excellence.

The business is one of the largest exporters of black teas from East Africa in the world and central to Birchall Tea's ethos is its dedication to sustainability.

The company operates the UK's first fully solar-powered tea factory and through this initiative, Birchall Tea not only minimizes its environmental impact but generates twice the energy needed so also gives back to the national grid.

“We want to make the UK as passionate about good quality, great tasting tea as we are, whilst also having a positive impact on the planet," said Daniel.

"Our solar powered tea factory has already generated over 500,000 kWhs, and this is just the beginning of Birchall Tea’s journey."